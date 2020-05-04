This home hair color powder provides extra bounce – and it’s almost 20 percent cheaper

Yahoo Life strives to offer you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a percentage of purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Gray hair no matter? If only. It can be a frustrating experience, to say the least, to see your silver strands come in while your favorite salon is closed. If you’re not brave enough to do a DIY dyeing process, we have the perfect, foolproof solution: temporary powder hair dye.

TRUHAIR by Chelsea Scott Color & Lift Thickening is HSN’s best-selling hair color product. Right now it’s almost 20 percent off plus free shipping, so your timing couldn’t be better.

If you’ve tried hair fibers before, you may have sprinkled the powder on your hair in an uncomfortable, messy process that you’d rather not repeat. This is not the case with this product. we promise. The powdered pigment from TRUHAIR is supplied in a tube with a built-in brush applicator, so you can simply brush it through your hair in a few minutes and cover your shades of gray.



Truhair is available in seven colors, including these five. It is also available in gray and white. (Photo: HSN)

The color sticks to your hair and, similar to dry shampoo, the powder absorbs excess oil and gives your mane volume and buoyancy. Not only do you get extra body, you can also take some time between shampooing. TRUHAIR color fibers are retained until you wash them out.

HSN currently has five colors in stock: black, dark brown, medium brown, red and auburn. If you are proud that your shades of gray are growing, use TRUHAIR in gray or white to increase the thickness. These brushing hairbrushes sell out quickly, so some of these colors won’t be available for long.



Truhair comes with a simple brush applicator. (Photo: HSN)

Worried about hair loss? Please be assured that these fibers do no harm. TRUHAIR consists of micronized powder that is actually healthy for your scalp and does not clog the pores or impair hair growth. In fact, these vitamin E-rich fibers serve as a filling powder for receding hairlines or thinned out areas where your scalp is visible.

There is no longer a need to fight with “quarantine hair”. Achieve an all-in-one product that adds color and body to your hair while saving up to $ 7. It goes fast. It’s easy. It is effective. This is the solution you are looking for until you can see your stylist again. And if you get a load of all this natural bounce and thickness, you will continue to use it after your salon reopens.

Oh, and TRUHAIR fibers don’t dye your clothes either. If you spill something on your shirt, it will come out immediately when you wash it. Such a color product has no disadvantage. So jump while your color is still in stock.

