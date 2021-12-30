This Iconic ‘Superman’ Actor collaborated with ‘Batman’ Star Michael Keaton.

Michael Keaton, star of ‘Batman,’ collaborated with this iconic ‘Superman’ actor.

Fans could only imagine what it would be like for their favorite heroes to cross paths long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe made superhero movie crossovers commonplace.

Nobody ever imagined Michael Keaton’s Batman would meet any other DC Comics heroes.

However, many fans may be unaware that Keaton once shared the screen with a legendary Superman actor.

Despite passing references to Metropolis and Superman in Batman Forever and Batman and Robin, neither of the Tim Burton-directed Batman films starring Keaton acknowledge the possibility of other heroes.

Of course, those films aren’t nearly as realistic as Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy.

However, they are not yet prepared to welcome moviegoers into a world populated by superhumans.

Of course, part of this is due to the fact that such a thing had never been done on screen before.

In the comics, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Justice League coexisted — and even teamed up to form the Justice League.

Hollywood, on the other hand, was unsure whether mainstream moviegoers would accept such an idea.

As a result, fans never saw Keaton’s Batman team up with or face off against Christopher Reeve’s Superman.

In the 1990s, Michael Keaton established his own cinematic universe.

From 1978’s Superman: The Movie to 1987’s Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, Reeve starred as Clark Kent, aka Superman, in a series of critically acclaimed films.

Unfortunately, Keaton’s time as Superman ended before he ever played Batman.

However, just a few years after the release of 1989’s Batman, the two actors would have the opportunity to work together again, albeit not in a film based on their respective DC Comics superheroes.

Speechless, a romantic comedy starring Keaton and Geena Davis from the Beetlejuice franchise, was released in 1994.

Keaton and Davis play speechwriters for opposing Senate candidates who fall in love in the film.

Davis’ character’s ex, Reeve, played a TV war correspondent who is desperate to reclaim her.

Keaton and Reeve, unfortunately, do not fight for her heart in a superheroic battle.

Despite the fact that Keaton and Reeve never starred in the same film as Batman and Superman, the former is getting a second chance to work with fellow DC Comics heroes.

Keaton is back in the role after 30 years away.

