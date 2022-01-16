This ingredient is dubbed “the Nectar of the Gods” by Ree Drummond of “The Pioneer Woman.”

Here’s what Ree Drumond meant when she called one of her fudge ingredients “the nectar of the gods.”

Over the years, Drummond has shared hundreds of recipes.

You may be curious as to how she comes up with new recipes every week.

Drummond responded to this question in The Pioneer Woman magazine.

Drummond was asked how she manages to come up with new and exciting meals by a reader.

Drummond said the following:

Sometimes I just use my tried-and-true recipes as a starting point.

For example, I have chicken tortilla soup and Italian meatball soup, so in my new book, “Come and Get It!” I created a slow-cooker Mexican meatball soup.

Drummond likes a wide range of ingredients, but there’s one in particular that she adores.

Sweetened condensed milk is a favorite of the Food Network star.

Drummond declared a can of condensed milk “the nectar of the gods” during an episode of The Pioneer Woman.

Drummond exclaims, “This stuff is amazing.”

“It brings me so much joy in my life.”

“I’m in awe of it.”

Drummond has a lot of sweetened condensed milk recipes.

Here are two examples:

Semi-sweet chocolate chips, crushed peppermint candies, and one can of sweetened condensed milk are among the ingredients for this recipe, which Drummond calls “the easiest fudge you’ll ever make.”

Drummond writes on her website, “I made this impossibly easy fudge on my Christmas episode last year, and I never got around to posting the recipe here.”

“I hope you can forgive me for the year’s delay!” Drummond said, adding that the wait would be well worth it for this recipe.

She is optimistic that the majority of her fans will enjoy this recipe.

“I promise you,” Drummond says, “the wait will be well worth it.”

“With the exception of the topping you choose to sprinkle on top (I chose peppermint candies), this is the easiest—and I mean easiest—fudge you will ever make in your life,” says the author.

There’s no cooking involved, no need for a candy thermometer, and no finesse required.

“All you have to do is melt, stir, spread, and cool.”

