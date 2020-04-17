this initiative which, in full containment, divides the French

To keep containment going well, celebrities and public figures are struggling every day. For more than a month, Sylvie Tellier has been among those who redouble their inventiveness to bring entertainment to French citizens.

For several weeks now, the president of the Miss France committee has been hosting lives on Instagram during which she receives former beauty queens. Laury Thilleman, Camille Cerf, Corinne Coman, Vaimalama Chaves or Maeva Coucke… all signed an intervention in the live broadcasts of Sylvie Tellier on the famous social network. The opportunity for internet users to get to know them better or to find out their opinions on certain topical points.

This Thursday, April 16, 2020, Sylvie Tellier announced her new project, once again thought with the aim of improving the lives of everyone during confinement. The mother of three has indeed published a photo on which she poses on a street in Paris. In legend, she writes: “Installation of my solidarity library to allow people in the neighborhood to benefit from books during confinement. Are you tempted? “.

A cultural project that divides

A commendable initiative which at first was highly praised by Internet users. Her little proteges were the first to congratulate her: “I love the idea” launches Camille Cerf while Clémence Botino who is currently in Guadeloupe writes: “Yes! “.

Several internet users have also expressed their enthusiasm: “Excellent initiative”, “Super good idea generous and so beautiful Sylvie”, “I think it’s a very good idea”, “Bravo very nice initiative” can we read under the publication.

Others, however, were skeptical and fearful: “No … With the Covid remaining on the surfaces it’s a bad idea”, “Nice initiative! I only hope that your beautiful books are not going to be contaminated, and spread the virus again and again. It’s good to share, but complicated right now! “,” The idea is generous but not Top with the Virus !! ” , “But you have to live in a wealthy neighborhood, other families need help”, “Very good idea but you are not afraid that someone will steal it from you?” “.

