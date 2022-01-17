This is how I get a sunkissed glow at the last minute because I’m a fake tan guru.

This is how I get a sunkissed glow at the last minute as a fake tan guru.

THERE MAY NOT BE ENOUGH SUN IN THE WINTER FOR US TO GET THAT BRONZED LOOK, BUT THAT DOESN’T MEAN WE HAVE TO LEAVE THE HOUSE PALE.

Xanthe Haden, a fake tan expert, has gone viral after sharing a tip for getting a sunkissed complexion in minutes with just one product.

”It literally saves my life all the time,” she said, before revealing that this is the ultimate hack for when you want to go out but aren’t yet tanned.

”I’ve been using this product for this reason, and it’s a gamechanger,” says the user.

The cult favorite Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs are her secret weapon, she revealed.

”I’m not joking when I say that once this stuff is on, it doesn’t rub off and doesn’t turn nasty like instant tan does.”

”It will just stay where it is if it gets wet.”

Xanthe then showed off her quick fake tanning routine, demonstrating how her fair skin can be sunkissed in a matter of seconds.

Simply spray some of the product onto the areas you want to appear tanned – for her, it was her décolleté – and evenly spread it across with a make-up brush, according to the whiz.

She went on to say that she then used a tanning mitt to give her skin a smoother appearance.

”This is completely bone dry now,” Xanthe said.

”You can put on your clothes right away.”

”It’s just so quick,” says the author.

”Been using this for years on legs and upper body lol best thing EVER!!” wrote one fellow fake tan enthusiast.

”It’s also great for covering psoriasis, eczema, vitiligo, and other skin conditions!” added another product fan.

”Oh my god, I’ve been using it for ten(plus) years, boots used to sell it for a fiver, and no one ever bought it!” said another user.

”Savers also have it cheaper too, about £5.99? X,” one person shared with those who were trying to get their hands on this cult favorite.

”You have changed my life,” one user expressed gratitude, ”I’ve just gone on to ASOS to order.”

”It’s always been a struggle for me to get a good tan, but not until now.”

