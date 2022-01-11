We all felt like this after having sex with our siblings…

After having sex with our siblings, we all felt like this…

INCEST IS ONE OF THE MANY FAMILY THINGS THAT GO UNMENTIONED.

Despite the fact that it is illegal, some people continue to engage in the taboo act, and some have even taken to the internet to describe what it’s like to participate in the taboo act.

On Reddit threads, a number of people have shared their experiences with the incestuous relationship years later.

Many of the confessions came from people who didn’t see anything wrong with what they had done.

Unbelievably, one man admits to having a one-year sexual relationship with his identical twin sister.

He recalls them meeting when they were both 17 years old, but he can’t recall what drew them together.

“I’ve been in a sexual relationship with my fraternal twin sister for about a year; we started when we were both 17 and it wasn’t full-on sex or anything like that.”

“I’d say our first sexual contact was a passionate hug,” says the author.

After three months of having more than a ‘typical’ sibling relationship, the twins did have sex.

“Apart from a few things (which millions of other kids don’t go through), we had a pretty normal childhood,” he wrote on Reddit.

“My sister and cousins all pushed the incest envelope,” a woman said of her family’s sexual exploration.

“We were all girls who used to pretend to be housewives, but some of us took it a step further…

We don’t recall much now, and it doesn’t bother us because we were all young and curious at the time.

It’s an unavoidable fact of life.”

Another man admitted to having feelings for his sister, with whom he later had a year-long relationship.

The couple called it quits after their family nearly caught them.

Despite the fact that he has no regrets about the relationship, he admits that it has had a significant impact on his life.

We’ve been married for six years and have two children.

“We haven’t talked about it in 11 years,” he wrote, “but our relationship is as normal and healthy as a brother and sister in their 20s can be.”

“I don’t feel particularly ashamed or embarrassed about what happened, but I believe it had a significant impact on my sexuality….

I’m drawn to certain body types or hair colors (such as my sister’s).”

One user admitted to sleeping with her brother after spending her childhood in foster homes, while another woman admitted to sleeping with her brother…

