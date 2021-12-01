This is how you can get freebies from Lush, as well as what it’s like to work there.

When you work for a retail company, you gain access to all of their secrets and learn how to get items for free.

It’s even better if you’re a former Lush employee who posts about it on social media so that everyone can get a free bar of luscious soap.

Eloise Fouladgar, a TikTok sensation, did exactly that.

The British social media influencer is known for her challenge videos and has a following of over 4.1 million people, earning her the title of “CEO of knowing her stuff.”

”I’m about to reveal some major Lush secrets!”

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

Eloise, who worked for three years at the world’s largest Lush, was ready to spill the beans and tell her viewers how to get freebies.

”Free samples can get you so much free stuff!”

”Anything in the store, including soaps, haircare, and skincare – literally anything!”

Haircare samples are the largest in size, according to her – ”They literally give you a pot!” – so stock up.

”A top tip,” she added, ”is that if you get a free consultation with a Lush employee, they will give you more samples!”

Although few people are aware of it, Eloise stated that the company holds events, the details of which can be found on their Facebook page.

Simply go to a Lush store and ”make your own bath bomb and face mask,” she explains.

Of course, you can take it home with you, so you’re basically getting a free full-size product!

Eloise also has a secret that she is hesitant to reveal for fear of getting in trouble.

However, her viewers were able to persuade the former employee that she would not be held responsible.

”I’m going to expose it anyhow!”

If you make friends with a Lush employee ”and you guys are vibing,” the employees can give you a gift once you leave, according to the British TikTok star.

‘This is something I used to do all the time!’

If you want more freebies, don’t throw away the famous black containers; instead, return them to the store to be recycled, and you’ll save money as well as the environment.

”If you bring in five of these black pots empty, you get to choose a free face mask,” she explained.

”And it’s free!”

Consider yourself lucky if your birthday is approaching: Eloise revealed that Lush will be releasing a…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]