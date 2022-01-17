This is how you should REALLY use dry shampoo, according to me as a professional hairstylist… and there is a right amount to spray.

This is how you should REALLY use dry shampoo, according to me as a professional hairstylist… and there is a proper amount to spray.

DRY shampoo is one of the best inventions ever; it saves us from having greasy hair on days when we’re short on time.

However, a professional hairstylist claims that there’s more to it than spraying half a can and hoping for the best.

”You’re supposed to use it a certain way,” Lexie Rainbolt, from Illinois, explained.

According to the hairdresser, the first tip is to spray the product on clean hair.

”This may sound strange to some of you, but using this on Day 1 or 2 hair will help to prevent oils from forming.”

Her second piece of advice is to buy a good product, and Batiste, the cult favorite, isn’t one of them.

”I used to despise the way dry shampoo felt on my hair and avoided using it.”

Instead, Lexie recommends picking up Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo, which comes in both dark and light tones.

”Let it soak up all the oils and then kind of rub it in and brush through,” says tip number three for those with particularly oily scalps.

Lexie reminded us that less is more when it comes to finding the right amount to spray.

”You don’t need a lot of this stuff,” says the narrator.

”Hold it about six inches away from your face, spray it on, and let it dry.”

”Nothing is worse than dry shampoo roots caused by holding it too close.”

”I find that spraying it on BEFORE bed and not the morning or day of helps it sit longer and soak up oils!” one viewer wrote.

‘I find that using a blow dryer after applying it helps a little too,’ said another.

”Fun fact: Moroccan oil is one of the few dry shampoos that cleans your scalp!” one person exclaimed.

”(dollar)26 for one can or is that just amazon?” one user wondered, despite the positive reviews.

