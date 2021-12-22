This is the coziest sock boot, and it’s only (dollar)32 at Target.

This is the coziest sock boot option, and it’s only (dollar)32 at Target.

This fall, the sock boot trend was all over the place, and it looks like it’ll continue into the winter.

However, we’ve only had one vision of how the style could look up until now.

When we think of a sock boot, we think of a sleek, velvet-like heeled shoe.

High-end brands like Chloé and Balenciaga have dominated Instagram with the trend, and influencers are crazy about it!

But we had no idea that a more casual take on the sock boot trend existed, and we discovered it at Target! These boots from Universal ThreadTM have a more low-key aesthetic that’s perfect for everyday wear — we’re completely smitten.

The Universal ThreadTM Women’s Daphne Sock Boots (originally (dollar)40) are on sale at Target for only (dollar)52!

These boots are sleek and stylish, and the silhouette of the shoe deserves special attention.

They have a low heel and a small platform with an edgy gripped sole at the front, similar to a classic Chelsea boot.

The heel is only two inches tall, so you’ll have plenty of room to move around.

While most Chelsea boots are made of the same traditional leather, this pair adds sock fabric to the mix!

The boots are available in two colors: black and cognac brown, which go with almost any other color.

The top of the boot is made of a warm, ribbed knit fabric that looks just like our favorite pair of winter socks, in addition to the supple faux-leather material.

It’s stretchy and soft, and it can keep your lower legs warm in the cold winter months.

It also gives the boot a nice and snug fit while still allowing you to move around freely, something that stiff leather boots simply cannot do.

With a pair of boots like these, one shopper says that “you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style,” and another is blown away that a sock boot can look this good on them!

