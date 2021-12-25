This is the most difficult part of my job as a hired bridesmaid…

The worst part of being a professional bridesmaid isn’t the unflattering dresses or the bridezillas, according to a professional bridesmaid.

Jen Glantz is a bridesmaid for hire, which means brides pay her to be a part of their wedding parties, from helping with tasks to showing up and looking good in photos.

Jen’s unusual job has its perks, including a daily wage of up to £744.

Jen, on the other hand, has a difficult time with one aspect of her job.

“When a hired bridesmaid wishes to remain friends with the bride… but is unable to do so,” she explained.

“The worst part of the job,” she captioned the video.

The video received 162,000 likes, and many commenters expressed their admiration for Jen’s accomplishments.

“I’d happily be a free bridesmaid.”

“All I need is an open bar,” one wrote, while another added, “I would love to be a bridesmaid for hire, I love weddings.”

Jen has previously stated that, despite her profession, she despises weddings.

“This job has taught me that there is no such thing as a soulmate,” she told the Times.

“Find someone who will put up with you, and you will put up with them.”

“Perhaps that’s true love.”

She said she frequently attends these weddings to deal with the less pleasant aspects.

“I’m there because the bride despises the song the DJ is playing, or the mother of the groom is driving her crazy, and she needs someone to step in and help her,” Jen explained.

“I’m there because her drunk uncle is causing havoc on the dancefloor.”

I try to diffuse the situation by conversing with people, calming them down, and returning them to their seats.”

Meanwhile, people in Australia hire Kerstyn Walsh, a professional bridesmaid, to accompany them down the aisle, but there’s one thing I’m not going to do.

In the prank, ‘disrespectful’ bridesmaids show up to the wedding in bright purple Crocs, shocking the bride.

This woman, in other wedding news, asked five strangers to be her bridesmaids.