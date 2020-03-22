This is the river where Victorino suffered nine goring from the «Hospiciano» bull

Summer 1968. Two stallions were fighting like beasts in the paddock, “Hospiciano”, nine years old, and “Carminero”, six springs. The latter hit the older man hard, until he was badly injured. “Hospiciano” took refuge in the Árrago river and Victorino went there with his brother Adolfo to see how he was doing. «My brother Adolfo and I wanted to take a look at him before leaving for Galapagar and we went in 600 to where we had last seen him, along with the mayoral and the manager, but we did not find him, although we saw a fisherman yelling at us from the opposite bank of the river. The mayoral and I approached the shore on foot and he only gave us time to listen to us being careful because… At that moment we saw the undergrowth move and Hospiciano come against us ”, is recounted in the book“ Victorino por Victorino ”(Espasa) .

The Galapagar rancher could not get away from him and the bull cut his meat into dozens of pieces that dramatic June 2. “This was a glue-sticking machine and it was giving out all the fury contained after the beating he had received (by the other stud). I noticed how the python entered again and again, up to seven times, in the left part of the trunk – Victorino relates. But luckily I did not lose consciousness and tried to crawl to the river bank. There he hit me with two more goring, one on my buttock and one on my leg. The last push sent me into the river and I saw that my only chance was to let myself be carried away by the current ».

Among the many anecdotes lived, one of them was the catch of Victorino Martín Andrés

With spurts of blood running down his skin but conscious, he was rescued by the mayoral, who took him to the car, “where my brother Adolfo and the manager were, who had seen everything that had happened; it took me many months to heal from those nine goring ».

Three moons later, “Hospiciano” died in the river from the severity of the injuries sustained in his combat with the other stud, “Carminero”. Victorino would later receive great news: a year later, in 1969, he fought the first bullfight in his name at Las Ventas. It took 23 punches …

Today, her son and granddaughter have shown in a video on Instagram the scene where what was about to end in a tragedy was lived. Victorino Martín García has entered the bridge of the Arrago river, which divides the farms of Monteviejo and San Marcos, to teach that environment. “It rained yesterday and today also, and sometimes it comes very strong.” Victorino also tells how he and his father fell into the river when the flow was intense. We spend them purple. Also, my father didn’t know how to swim, but thank God nothing happened ». Victorino’s livestock remains faithful to his daily appointment with the fans in these days of confinement. .