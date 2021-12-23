This is the secret weapon you’ll need to keep your kids in bed on Christmas morning, and I’m a child sleep expert.

This is the secret weapon you’ll need to keep your kids in bed on Christmas morning, according to me, a child sleep expert.

T’WAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS, and not a creature, not even a mouse, had moved in the house… but you can bet that by 5 a.m., the kids will be in your bedroom, begging you to open their presents.

It’s an issue that arises every year, and after staying up late wrapping the obscene amount of gifts you’ve purchased, all you want is a few hours of sleep before the day begins.

So, what’s the solution? Andrew Jacobs, OTTY’s Child Sleep Expert, shares his suggestions for keeping kids in bed that *little* bit longer on Christmas morning.

“During the holiday season, kids’ energy levels can be through the roof,” he says.

“Whether it’s the sugary treats, school holidays, or the anticipation of opening their presents, it’s common for kids to struggle to unwind in the weeks leading up to the big day.”

“Perhaps even more difficult than getting younger children ready for bed on Christmas Eve is ensuring that they don’t wake up at an absurdly early hour on Christmas Day.”

What you do on Christmas Eve will set the tone for the rest of the holiday season, and it can make a big difference.

“It may seem obvious, but your kids are much more likely to stay in bed for longer on Christmas morning if they have had a busy and active day burning energy on Christmas Eve,” Andrew says.

“Take your kids out for a long walk in the fresh winter air on December 24th, and keep them occupied in the evening with a Christmas Eve box and movies, or by playing their favorite board games and brainteasers.”

“Then, as the night progresses, they’ll hopefully be ready to turn off and hit their pillow for a good night’s sleep.”

We’re preoccupied with what gifts to buy at this time of year, but saving up for a more practical purchase earlier in the year could have a big impact.

“Blackout curtains are a great way to ensure that you don’t get woken up by early streaks of sunlight because of their amazing light-blocking effect,” Andrew says.

“Investing in some good quality blackout blinds for your child’s bedroom will almost certainly entice them to stay in bed longer on Christmas morning.”

“When they wake up, they might as well think it’s 3 a.m.”

A sneakier measure for parents who are willing to play ‘dirty’ involves a small clock trick.

“If you’re certain your child will be banging on your door at an inconvenient hour,” Andrew advises.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.