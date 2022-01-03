‘This Is Us’: A Jaw-Dropping Fan Theory Explains Why Kate Pearson Isn’t at the Cabin While Rebecca Is Dying

Viewers of This Is Us are bracing themselves for what appears to be an emotional rollercoaster as the NBC series enters its final season.

There’s a lot of speculation about how the Pearson family’s final chapter will end.

Fans are still speculating about what will happen in the series’ final 18 episodes.

However, one mind-blowing fan theory explains why Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) was not at the cabin when her mother Rebecca (Mandy Moore) was dying in a flash-forward scene.

This Is Us teased what fans could expect from the Pearson family in the future back in 2019.

The final minutes of the episode “Her” featured a flash-forward scene depicting an older Rebecca in bed during a visit from her family at the end of season three.

After pushing Rebecca to the side and allowing the series to become dedicated to the myth of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) as the family’s center, this pivotal episode allowed the series to switch gears and show “Her” as an ode to Rebecca.

Rebecca asked Kevin (Justin Hartley) to build her a house near the family cabin, and it is now complete.

The Pearson family gathered to see their matriarch, Mrs. Pearson.

Beth (Susan Kalechi Watson), Randall (Sterling K Brown), Tess (Eris Baker), Nicky (Griffin Dunne), and Toby (Chris Sullivan) were among those who entered.

Toby mentioned that Jack Jr. was on his way with someone, but Kate was not mentioned, nor was she seen in the season’s final scene.

This scene prompted fans to speculate on Kate’s whereabouts, including one mind-blowing theory that could potentially turn the show on its head.

Fans debated Kate’s whereabouts at that critical point in her mother’s life in a Reddit thread dedicated to This Is Us.

The character has died, according to one oft-repeated theories and a stunning twist in the Pearson clan’s story.

One Reddit user speculated, “I have read many posts that Kate might be dead at the time of the cabin scene.”

” Her absence is confirmed by the fact that she isn’t shown.”

However, I assumed that Jack and Hailey would be around the same age as the twins at this point.

They’d be Toby or the family, not Philip, if Kate were dead.

Kate must, therefore, be alive.”

“The following is an easy way to explain this.”

Toby is depressed and unable to cope…

