‘This Is Us’ Creator Dan Fogelman Says Kate and Toby’s Divorce Will Be Sad But ‘Beautiful’

Kate and Toby appeared to be the endgame on This Is Us.

The show revealed the fate of Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) and Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) marriage in season 5.

A flashforward in the finale hinted at Kate’s location in the future.

Season 6 focused on Kate and Toby’s growing enmity.

As a result, creator Dan Fogelman explained how their split wouldn’t be all bad.

In February, Fogelman spoke on a Zoom panel hosted by the Television Critics Association.

He explained how Kate and Toby’s split would maintain the show’s heartwarming tone.

Beginning in February, NBC's This Is Us will air Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

22nd.

Toby and Kate first met in the pilot episode of This Is Us.

For six seasons, their relationship has fueled the plot.

However, Fogelman believes it would be dishonest to have every marriage in This Is Us end in death.

“First and foremost,” Fogelman explained, “we’ve always tried to make the show about what happens to people.”

“Divorce occurs almost as often as it does not.”

On this show, it hasn’t happened.

The vast majority of love stories begin with happy marriages and happy love stories.

Divorced couples frequently find themselves in difficult and different situations.

In our writers’ room, we’ve been discussing how marriages and divorces are like snowflakes.

There are no two people who are exactly alike, but there are some things that they all have in common.”

Fogelman teased an upcoming episode about Kate and Toby’s divorce on This is Us.

It was a collaboration between Metz and Mandy Moore.

“There’s a lovely script that’s been written about which I won’t say too much, but it’s one of the ones I’m most proud of,” Fogelman said.

“Those who work on the show believe that people are flawed and messed up, and that they make horrible mistakes.”

Human existence and experience, on the other hand, have a decency to them.

If half of all marriages end in divorce, I believe we can assume that, while it will be sad and ugly, we will find a way to make it human and, in its own way, beautiful.”

Moore directed the episode, which Metz co-wrote.

“Mandy just directed a really lovely episode that Chrissy co-wrote that kicks off this journey,” Fogelman said.

“We’ve got some really big stuff coming up…”

