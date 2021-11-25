‘This Is Us’ Debuts an Emotional Final Season Trailer.

Thanksgiving wouldn’t be complete without the Pearsons.

On Thursday, NBC released the trailer for This Is Us’ sixth and final season, kicking off the drama’s farewell tour.

The final 16 episodes will air on Tuesday, January 22nd.

ETPT will continue to air until the series finale in May, with the exception of two weeks in February due to the Winter Olympics.

Rebecca (Mandy Moore) acknowledges that she’s gradually losing her memory in the newly released two-minute trailer, which includes key scenes from the previous five seasons as well as new footage.

In a vulnerable moment, she says, “Sometimes I think about what my very last memory will be before the candle goes out.”

“I’m not sure how much longer I have before things get worse, so I’m making a point of remembering everything.”

“All I wish for is to be able to stop time.”

Rebecca admits, “I’m not worried about forgetting about the big stuff; it’s the little things that I’m not ready to let go of.”

Later, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) tells Rebecca that it’s time for their children, the Big Three, to start making memories of their own.

“The kids are old enough to start making memories,” he says. “It’s important stuff they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.”

“There’s always a chance you’ll remember the day for something else until it’s over.”

“That’s how we’re going to remember it,” Rebecca says as the trailer comes to a close.

Below is a link to the emotional final season trailer.

The cast and producers of This Is Us celebrated the beginning of the final chapter on social media when the show returned to production in early September.

“Mom and Dad,” says the narrator.

Day 1 of Season 6 is complete.

“Here we go….,” Moore captioned a photo of herself and Ventimiglia taken on set.

Meanwhile, after wrapping his first day with Moore, Ventimiglia took to Instagram to share a video.

“That’s all there is to it.

Day 1 of Season 6 is complete.

Moore asks, “Can you… believe it?” as she and Ventimiglia return to their trailers.

He responds, “It’s insane.”

Susan Kelechi Watson will co-write an upcoming Beth-centric episode in the final season.

