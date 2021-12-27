‘This Is Us’ fans claim the show depicts motherhood in a “toxic” way.

‘This Is Us’ fans claim that the show portrays motherhood in a “toxic” way.

Fans of NBC’s This Is Us continue to debate the series’ strengths and weaknesses on social media as the series’ newest and most likely emotional final season approaches.

Users on a popular Reddit thread dedicated to fan commentary on the show recently claimed that the show was “toxic” in its portrayal of motherhood.

They discussed times when Rebecca (Mandy Moore) didn’t do her job well and other characters who they believe failed their children.

This Is Us follows the Pearson family, led by Rebecca and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia).

Their family’s story has been told in a meaningful way over the course of five seasons, through flashbacks and present-day events.

Hardships are discussed, life lessons are learned, and most importantly, the main characters’ family bonds with their spouses and significant others are renewed time and time again.

Rebecca and her family are coming to terms with the fact that her mental decline is progressing by the day as the show enters its final season.

Rebecca had “a lot of loose ends to tie up” before the show’s final bow, Moore said in an interview with TV Line.

Fans expressed their feelings about one topic on which they agree to disagree in a Reddit thread dedicated to the show.

In a post titled “Why is Rebecca the bad guy on the show all the time?” they appear to be at odds.

One fan shared their thoughts on the main female character.

“As a full-time mom and wife, Rebecca raised three children.

She was always sweet, always there for Kate (Chrissy Metz), put up with Kevin’s crazy lifestyle, and gave Randall (Sterling K Brown) everything she had.

Rebecca was, in my opinion, more than just a wonderful mother.

One fan began, “I believe she was a saint.”

“However, this show is a little toxic when it describes mother’s image,” they claimed.

This show’s mothers are all bad in some way.

Rebecca is never enough for some reason; Rebecca’s mother is racist and snob, Jack’s mother is a helpless burden, and Deja’s mother is downright toxic.

“This show’s writers have some mother issues!”

Fans appeared divided on this topic in a series of subsequent comments posted to the thread.

"If there's one thing this show has taught us, it's that there isn't anything like it…

