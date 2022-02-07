‘This Is Us’ Season 6: According to Chris Sullivan, Rebecca’s coffee date with Matt is the’moment Miguel realizes’ his feelings.

According to Chris Sullivan, Rebecca’s coffee date with Matt is the “moment Miguel realizes” his feelings on “This Is Us” Season 6.

Miguel’s character was initially disliked by fans when This Is Us first aired.

Because Jack was such a beloved character, it was a bitter pill to swallow when the audience learned that he died and Rebecca would marry his best friend, Miguel.

However, in Season 6 of This Is Us, the show explores the beginnings of Rebecca and Miguel’s romantic relationship.

The final episodes of This Is Us Season 6 will feature Rebecca and Miguel’s courtship, according to creator Dan Fogelman.

“Heart and Soul,” the fifth episode, finally delivered on that promise.

After Teen Kate chastised them for being boring, the two decided to try speed dating.

After Jack’s death, Rebecca wasn’t ready to return to work, and Miguel was still dealing with his divorce.

They figured they’d give it a shot.

During the speed dates, Rebecca, on the other hand, couldn’t seem to get away from talking about Jack and his death.

So when she matched with Miguel, they decided to give one more person a chance before ditching.

The next person Rebecca met was Matt, a single father who had previously asked her out.

Matt took Rebecca out for coffee after the two of them hit it off.

Miguel wasn’t pleased when he found out Rebecca was leaving with Matt in This Is Us Season 6 Episode 5.

Chris Sullivan, the director of “Heart and Soul,” spoke with Entertainment Weekly after the fifth hour of This Is Us Season 6 aired.

“I have to say, that was one of the most enjoyable days of shooting,” Sullivan said.

“Aside from just getting Rebecca two glasses of Chardonnay and throwing those lines out and seeing them change it up a little — Mandy [Moore] is so funny in that scene.”

Then, all in one scene, to see the germs of Matt’s and Miguel’s interest in Rebecca.”

Sullivan went on to talk about the scene where Miguel’s face falls when he learns that Matt wants to take Rebecca out for coffee.

“That is the moment he realizes,” he explained.

I don’t believe he had considered any serious feelings until that moment… And you can see the beginnings of everything in that look.”

As Season 6 of This Is Us progresses, viewers will see Miguel try to reconcile his feelings for…

