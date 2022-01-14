‘This Is Us’ Sneak Peek: Jack Is Concerned That His Children Will Forget Him (Exclusive)

Is Jack concerned that he will be forgotten?

Jack, Randall, Kevin, and Toby struggle to connect with their children in Tuesday’s episode of This Is Us, directed by cast member Jon Huertas.

A sneak peek from the episode, titled “Four Fathers,” is available exclusively on ET.

In the scene, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) rushes home from work, hoping to catch his kids before they go to bed.

Regrettably, as Rebecca (Mandy Moore) reveals, he arrived home too late to tuck them into bed.

“They’re not going to remember who I am!” Jack grumbles.

“I’m sorry,” Rebecca assures him, “nobody forgets that face.”

“It doesn’t matter how much facial hair you have; it doesn’t matter.”

Jack bemoans the fact that he’s quickly morphing into the man he feared he’d become: someone too preoccupied with work to see his children grow up and create lasting memories.

“How did I become that dad?” he wonders aloud. “The one who leaves before breakfast and returns after dinner?”

“My father was a hard worker.

Rebecca says, “I still loved him,” prompting Jack to respond that comparing him to her father isn’t exactly calming his nerves.

He jokes, “How would you like to be compared to my mother?”

Rebecca then suggests that Jack set aside a day that weekend to spend with the Big Three and “give them the full Jack experience,” but Jack is already ahead of the game.

Rebecca realizes, “Oh you already thought of the Jack experience.”

His ideal scenario would be to take Kevin, Kate, and Randall to the town’s new movie theater for their first big-screen experience.

“It’s ideal.

“They’ll adore it,” Rebecca says.

“You’re going to have a great time!”

“You’re not going to come?” Jack asks, noticing that she didn’t say “we.”

Rebecca politely declines his offer, saying, “An entire Saturday with three squirming kids all hopped up on sugar, don’t count on it!”

Jack appears to be about to have his hands full.

Tuesdays at 9 p.m., This Is Us airs.

For more, see the video below.

