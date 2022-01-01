‘This Is Us’ star Chris Geere claims that during Season 6, ‘I’m the Guy That Everyone Will Boo at for a While.’

Season 6 of NBC’s This Is Us will feature a number of pivotal moments over the course of the series’ final 18 episodes.

Many of them will revolve around Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) relationship, which will be on the verge of disintegrating.

Phillip, played by series newcomer Chris Geere, will reportedly sweep Kate off her feet and into a second marriage.

He is, however, well aware that he will be “the guy who everyone boos at for a while.”

Phillip and Kate met while Toby was unemployed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Toby accepted a position with a startup in San Francisco after several unsuccessful job interviews.

Toby’s new job required him to leave Kate and their children in LA three days a week.

The final scene of Season 5 revealed that Kate and Toby had broken up.

Phillip referred to Kevin (Justin Hartley) as his future brother-in-law, and Kate was dressed in a wedding gown.

Geere spoke with Entertainment Weekly and shared his thoughts on what he knows about Phillip and Kate’s relationship so far.

Geere explained, “In England, they have this thing called a pantomime.”

“Actors dress up as characters, such as Cinderella, and perform a pantomime, which is a play for a younger audience, around Christmas time.”

A pantomime villain is always present.

And every time he walks onto the stage, everyone yells, ‘Booooo!’ That’s how I felt: ‘Oh, I’m the guy who everyone will boo at for a while,'” he explained.

The relationship between Kate and Phillip was not one that fans expected to see as the show enters its final season, which will reportedly tie up the Pearson family’s stories.

When the Pearsons gathered around Rebecca’s bedside at the end of season 3, and Toby traveled there alone, there was a window of clarity regarding Toby and Kate’s relationship.

Kate’s fans thought something bad had happened to her at the time.

However, it remains unclear why she is not present with her entire family as Rebecca is said to be dying.

Season 6’s storyline, according to Geere, presents a “huge challenge” that he is up for.

“I have 18 episodes of television to transition from an icy, cold, mean-ass music guy who is belligerent, hostile, and ridiculous to the guy that one of…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.