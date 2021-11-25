‘This Is Us’ stars are said to have received (dollar)2 million bonuses ahead of Season 6’s premiere.

The cast of This Is Us received large payouts ahead of the premiere of the sixth and final season, but one of the show’s stars did not receive as much money as his co-stars.

Milo Ventimiglia (Jack Pearson), Mandy Moore (Rebecca Pearson), Sterling K Brown (Randall Pearson), Chrissy Metz (Kate Pearson), Justin Hartley (Kevin Pearson), Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth Pearson), and Chris Sullivan (Toby Damon) received (dollar)2 million cash bonuses after asking for a pay raise from the network and production company 20th Television during the season.

Meanwhile, Jon Huertas received a (dollar)1 million bonus.

The 52-year-old actor had a recurring role as Miguel Rivas in Season 1 before becoming a series regular in Season 2.

His co-stars and series creator Dan Fogelman reportedly fought for him to be given equal pay, but they were unsuccessful.

The seven stars who received (dollar)2 million bonuses allegedly offered to pool their money and split it with Huertas so that they would all make the same amount, but he declined.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the five central members of the cast — Ventimiglia, 44, Moore, 37, Brown, 45, Metz, 41, and Hartley, 44 — renegotiated their contracts in 2018 ahead of season 3.

At the time, their per-episode salary was (dollar)250,000.

Prior to the deal, Ventimiglia made (dollar)115,000 per episode, Hartley (dollar)75,000, and Metz (dollar)40,000.

In January, the final season of This Is Us will premiere.

The Gilmore Girls alum previously teased what fans can expect as the series comes to a close.

“Everyone is ecstatic.

It’s senior year — or, as the case may be, extension year! — and everyone is pumped.

Everyone is in a good mood.

Everyone is there, and it’s the same well-oiled machine we’ve been a part of for the past five years,” Ventimiglia told Us Weekly exclusively in October.

“I think everyone is relieved that Dan Fogelman and the writers were able to wrap it up the way they wanted.”

Aside from that, [we’re looking forward to] having a good time and being together as a group because this is the last.

