This Is Us Stars Open a Time Capsule of Their Own With Audition Stories and Words of Wisdom

It was a blast from the past for the Pearson family on This Is Us. To celebrate the time capsule discovered in “The Cabin,” series star Mandy Moore released her own version going back to where it all started: Her audition to play Rebecca Pearson.

“I think I was one of the first people that they read,” Moore said in her video posted to Twitter.

The video, which you can see below, features Moore’s taped audition to play the Pearson family matriarch on This Is Us.

“The feedback was, ‘They really liked you, but now they’re going to go and read a bunch of women in New York and across the country and we’ll hopefully hear back in a couple of weeks once they’ve done,'” Moore revealed.

Moore had to wait about five or six weeks before she heard from producers about a callback for the NBC series. The singer-actress, along with a few other potential cast members, were brought in to do some chemistry reads with male actors.

“I got called in to audition with [Milo Ventimiglia], he was the only guy I read with, and we sort of just instantly had this connection,” she said. “It went well and I guess the rest is history because we both got the job.”

Moore’s costar Sterling K. Brown also took to Twitter for some time capsule nostalgia. If he could go back to day one of the show and give himself a piece of advice or little nugget of wisdom, Brown said, “Is that I was going to make some of my best friends of my entire life.”

“I love my brother and sister. I love my mom and dad. This woman? This woman is ride or die,” Brown said pointing at Susan Kelechi Watson‘s trailer. “And I don’t tell her it all the time, so I’m not trying to make a thing out of it, but Susan Kelechi Watson is the best TV wife that a brother could’ve hoped for. We have the best time bringing Randall and Beth to life…Every day on set with her is just fun. Even when Beth and Randall are not getting along, Sterling and Sue are having the time of their lives. So, I would say, ‘Hey man, you’re about to go for a wonderful ride and you’ve got the perfect partner to do it with.'”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)