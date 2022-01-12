‘This Is Us’: Sterling K Brown Says Fans Shouldn’t Be Sad About the Show’s End Because ‘We’ve Been Building Toward Something From the Beginning’

Only two episodes into season six of This Is Us, and fans are already lamenting the Pearson family’s journey’s end.

Fans, on the other hand, should not be saddened by the series’ conclusion, according to star Sterling K Brown, who plays Randall.

He claims that “from the beginning, we’ve been building toward something” and that viewers will be satisfied with the clan’s overall journey.

Brown told Good Housekeeping that viewers should be happy as the Pearson family’s story unfolds.

Brown knew This Is Us would be something special the moment he read the pilot six years ago.

Looking back, Sterling is pleased with the show’s ability to “maintain both quality and emotional consistency,” as well as the series finale, which will air in early spring.

“I think the fact that we knew from the beginning that we had six seasons of a story that we wanted to tell, and he [show creator Dan Fogelman]knew from the beginning that he had six seasons of a story that he wanted to tell, gives us the opportunity for something that doesn’t happen a lot on network television — and that is a real sense of closure,” Brown said.

He alluded to the small and insignificant details that made up the television family’s lives.

Brown explained that the show has been building toward its conclusion from the beginning, as fans watch each episode for clues that will help them solve the Pearson puzzle.

“We’ve been working toward something since the beginning, and now we have the opportunity to complete Fogelman’s artistic vision,” he explained.

Looking back on the five seasons of Pearson family love and loss, it’s clear that the show was meticulously planned to ensure that no detail was overlooked.

Throughout the series, each question is answered with care and consideration.

The Pearsons and their extended family members gathered at the bedside of a dying Rebecca at the end of season three.

Will the series, however, come to an end with the death of the family matriarch?

While Rebecca’s death appears to be a foregone conclusion, Brown hinted that the show will continue to focus on living and moving forward.

“Our show is about moving forward; it’s about living with loss,” he says.

“We all have our ups and downs in life, but at the end of the day, we keep moving forward.”

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.