‘This Is Us’ viewers are perplexed by a clue about Kate’s fate in the Jack Flash-Forward: ‘Doesn’t Add Up’

The fourth episode of This Is Us, titled ‘Four Fathers,’ provided even more hints as to how the Pearson family’s story will unfold over the course of the show’s final season.

Storylines from the family’s history were fleshed out in a few moments.

Others speculated on what might happen to the series’ main characters in the future.

However, there was one scene in linked to Kate Pearson that made viewers scratch their heads and say, “This doesn’t add up.”

Each of This Is Us’ four main male characters struggled in different ways to connect with their families.

During a driving lesson, Randall discovered that Deja’s (Lyric Ross) relationship with Malik (Asante Blackk) had matured.

Kevin (Justin Hartley) re-evaluated his views on fatherhood after missing a crucial moment in the lives of his twins Franny and Nicky, prompting him to seek advice from an old friend, Cassidy.

Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) was concerned that he was overworking himself and not spending enough time with his three children.

Toby (Chris Sullivan) tries to squeeze in as much “family time” as he can with his wife Kate (Chrissy Metz) and their two children on weekends while he is out of town working during the week.

In contrast to their circumstances, each male figure struggled with their expectations of what fatherhood would entail.

One male parental decision made during the series, however, appears to have disastrous consequences for one of their children in the future.

This Is Us (@nbcthisisus) shared a post on Twitter.

During the episode, fans commented that things didn’t add up for Kate’s character.

As the season progressed, they were left scratching their heads about her fate due to the unanswered questions.

Viewers see Jack Damon’s (Blake Stadnik) life as a successful singer and songwriter in a flashback scene.

Our foresight shows that whatever challenges Jack faces as a result of his blindness, he more than overcomes them.

He lives in a beautiful house with a large backyard.

Jack is married to Lucy, and they have a daughter together.

Fans complained that something “doesn’t add up” in response to an Instagram post showing Jack and Lucy hugging in front of the same smoker and grill that Toby purchases to help create happy family memories.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.