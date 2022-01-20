“This Is Us” Writers Tease “Don’t Let Me Keep You” For Episode 4 “Just You Wait”

The writers of This Is Us teased “just you wait” for episode 4 of the series shortly after the premiere of “Four Fathers.”

This will be a Jack-centric (Milo Ventimiglia) vignette titled “Don’t Let Me Keep You,” in which he confronts his past and mourns the death of his mother Marilyn (Laura Niemi).

For fans of the Pearson family patriarch, this flashback will fill in the gaps, and they may finally get some long-awaited answers about why Jack became the husband and father he did.

According to an official NBC synopsis, “Heart and Soul” will center on the main character Jack returning to his childhood home, where he handled his mother’s affairs after her death.

Jack looks around his childhood home in a teaser clip at the end of episode 3.

“It only took you 13 years,” a woman says as she answers the door.

“Nothing was more important to her than your Sunday calls,” said another older gentleman to the Pearson patriarch.

Jack, you were her hero.”

In another scene, Jack is seen standing in front of a church, ready to address the mourners at Marilyn’s funeral.

This chain of events will almost certainly open up a Pandora’s Box of information about Jack’s past.

Stanley (Peter Onorati), Jack’s father, was both physically abusive and emotionally distant from his family, as viewers of This Is Us know.

This Is Us writers Casey Johnson and David Windsor, who wrote “Four Fathers,” spoke with Entertainment Weekly about what fans can expect from episode 4.

Jack may have saved his mother from his father’s abuses, but it appears he has had little contact with her since then.

Dealing with his guilt and grief at the same time will be a two-fold challenge for the character.

“Just you wait,” Windsor said about what the episode will teach us about Jack’s character.

“It’s a really beautiful, complicated episode that deals with all of that,” Johnson continued, “written by Elan Mastai, who just did an incredible job.”

Much of it is based on his own experiences, but Jack will have to confront everything — the good and the bad — from his mother’s past.”

When the audience has had their fill…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.