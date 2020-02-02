This is what 50 looks like: Mother-of-two is a part-time model

Vanessa Powell lives in Surrey with her husband and daughters, Jessica, 16, and Violet, 14. She is a receptionist and part-time model.

MIDLIFE FOOTBALL

Last year, I joined a football team with some of the other mums at my daughters’ school. I’d never played it before, but it’s so much fun and super-sociable. We have a WhatsApp group called ‘This Mum Can!’ We practise weekly and play regular matches. We lost our first game but it gave me such a high. I’m probably one of the oldest, but it’s important to push yourself out of your comfort zone.

SPARKLING EYES

Before a night out with friends, I always use Optrex Eyedew Dazzling Eye Drops (£3.79, boots.com). They’re amazing: with just a few drops, they make your eyes look so much brighter. I’ve been using them since my 20s, when my sister recommended them. Plus, instead of thick black eyeliner, I line the upper lids with Rimmel London HD 5 Pan Eyeshadow (£6.99, boots.com) to make them pop even more. I get so many compliments on my eyes.

LOW-MAINTENANCE HAIR

I’ve always dyed my own hair, rather than going to a salon. My go-to dye is Clairol Nice ’n Easy No Ammonia Hair Dye in Dark Warm Brown (£5.19, superdrug.com). I have to do it every six to eight weeks. And I wash it daily, using a handful of Tresemme Moisturise Rich Luxurious Moisture Conditioner (£5.49, superdrug.com) to keep it healthy.

BRAVE MODELLING

Back in 2007, I got into modelling by chance, when one of my mum’s friends was looking for someone. It was scary at first, but I find it such a confidence boost. Now, I model at a lot of wedding shows (about four times a year) and for department stores. It’s made me feel so good about myself. I love it.

‘NO MAKE-UP’ MAKE-UP

The only thing I spend money on is my foundation. My favourite is Clinique Superbalanced Makeup Foundation for Dry Combination to Oily Combination Skin (£26, boots.com). I’ve been using it for over 20 years. It is very sheer, so you hardly look like you’re wearing anything at all.