This is what 54 looks like: Stylist says home spa treatments keeps her youthful 

Sarah van Dort is a stylist and lives in Berkshire, with her husband Stuart. She has two sons, Jake, 23, and Max, 26; and four grandchildren.

I’ve been a stylist for five years. I was a PA before. Then, just before my 50th, I decided it was time for a change. I’m obsessed with fashion — and friends always ask for advice. So, my husband said, just do it! I signed up for training at Colour Me Beautiful. It cost £3,325, but was worth it. I now run a styling business, Ab Fab Image and love helping women feel good. It’s never too late for a second chapter.

I love high heels, they make me feel sexy — which we all want, even after 50. My favourite designer is Christian Louboutin: I have six pairs, which I call my ‘car to bar’ shoes, as I can’t walk too far in them! But I wear heels most days, so in the evening, I mix a washing up bowl of warm water and Epsom salts, to soak my feet in for 15 minutes.

Every Sunday, I pamper myself at home. I have a long bath, with champagne my lovely husband brings me before he does the food shop!

I do a hair mask with Hask Argan Oil Deep Conditioner (£3, Boots). I finish with a Garnier Moisture Bomb Pomegranate Hydrating Face Mask (£1.99, Boots) and don’t apply make-up after. It’s my time out.

My mum always told me, if you have a bad hair day, you have a bad day. So I go to the salon every six weeks to keep it in good condition. But now we’re at home, I use Dyson’s Airwrap (£449.99, John Lewis). It’s expensive, but dries and styles your hair with hot air, which is less damaging — and it’s quick, too!

The key to dressing well is to find your style personality: figure out your unique self — and dress for it. I find that many women have one signature colour that makes them feel great. It is also important to dress for your shape: triangle, oval, rectangle or hourglass. Show off the bits you like, so no one notices the rest.

abfabimage.co.uk

Do you look good for your age? Reveal your secrets to [email protected]