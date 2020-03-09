This is what 56 looks like

Nuala Black lives in London with her husband Richard. After a 25-year career as a dance teacher, she is now a property developer and lifestyle blogger.

I hit the menopause at 40. It felt like I’d aged overnight. I gained weight and had hot flushes every five minutes. It was tough, as I was still young and single. However, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy really helped. I went private, so that I could go back regularly to adjust the dosage. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach with HRT.

The early menopause set me on a whole new path — I got so interested in beauty. Now, I look younger than I did at 40. And friends always ask me what I use. This inspired me to start an Instagram account last year, called Foxy At Fifty, to share my tips. I went on a two-day social media course at London College of Communications. It was scary, but, in four months, I built up 6,000 followers.

I’ve used Botox to smooth wrinkles for ten years (£400, thewellingtonclinic.com). At first, once a year, then twice and now three times. I get annual fillers to boost volume around my nose and mouth. But, neither helps with my skin’s texture. So, I buy Obagi skin care from my cosmetic doctor. It’s a five-step system, including vitamin C, retinol and SPF 50 — and has made a big difference.

My hair is naturally frizzy and coarse. It gets worse (dry and brittle) when my hormones are out of balance — it’s the first sign that I need to adjust my HRT. I also do a hair mask, twice a week. My favourite is Shu Uemura Smoothing Treatment Masque for Coarse and Unruly Hair (£30.95, allbeauty.com). I often keep it on for 24 hours and sleep in it for a deeper conditioning detox.

I was single for a long time, and remember coming home from nights out with friends, in my early 40s and still not having met anyone, sitting on the bathroom floor in tears. Yet, I never gave up on dating and eventually met Richard online at 44: we clicked instantly and married seven years ago. It’s never too late to meet the right person.

