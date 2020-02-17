This is what 57 looks like

Suzy Clode lives in london with her husband Alex. They have three children: Emmy, 28, Freddy, 26, and Guy, 22. She is a retired investment banker.

I’ve become a podcast fiend. I listen to them while walking in the park, on my weekly trip for a blow-dry and during my fortnightly Shellac manicure. It’s a quick way to learn about new topics. I love How To Fail with Elizabeth Day and The High Low by Dolly Alderton and Pandora Sykes.

I’m obsessed with Trinny London’s BFF Cream SPF 30 (£35, trinnylondon.com). A friend took me to a pop-up event, after seeing her Instagram tutorials. I bought it all. However, I think this is the best one. It’s a tinted moisturiser, which isn’t too orange, thick or sticky. The effect is a sheer glow, so you don’t look like you’re wearing make-up.

I’ve got into reformer Pilates, where you do exercises on a special machine that increases the resistance. I do three sessions weekly (from £35, theloftpilatesstudio.co.uk). It has transformed my posture, core strength and given me muscle definition I’ve never had before.

I buy most of my clothes from high street shops, such as Topshop and H&M. Once a season, I invest in a special piece. My favourite designer is Victoria Beckham. The cut of her clothes is perfect for my petite size, as I’m 5ft 3in — especially the trouser suits: usually they’re way too long, but hers fit perfectly. I have a gorgeous navy one, which was expensive but well worth it.

I retired in my 40s, after two decades in investment banking. Since then, I’ve built a portfolio career. In 2017 I set up a business called Clover with my friend, a dentist, to educate primary school students on dental hygiene and nutrition. Plus, I volunteer with a charitable foundation, funding projects and reading programmes for disadvantaged pupils. It has given me a deeper sense of purpose than I ever had in finance.

