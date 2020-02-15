This is what 61 looks like

Hayley Vernon-Ward is a beauty consultant who lives in Brighton with her husband, Bobby. They have two sons, Adam, 39, and Miles, 31, and two grandchildren, Jack, seven, and India, three.

Last year, a friend recommended Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Anti-Aging Smoothing Lotion (£4.49, boots.com). I can’t go without it now. It contains alpha hydroxy acids and vitamin E, which help to exfoliate and hydrate, while fading blemishes.

I’ve always been healthy but, since my mid-50s, I’ve needed an extra boost. So I now take daily supplements. Holland & Barrett Korean Ginseng Capsules (£17.99) are so energising. I also swear by its Odourless Garlic Capsules (£7.99), which help with immunity, and Potters Seatone Green Lipped Mussel Extract (£14.99), for stronger bones. I feel fitter now than I did in my 40s.

Once a week, I go to a local Power Plate class (£39 for five sessions, essencehove.com), where I practise balancing exercises on a vibrating plate, which helps the muscles to work harder. You burn as many calories in 25 minutes as you would in a regular one-hour workout. I suffer from osteoporosis and I’m told this is good for bone density.

I waited until I was 58 before getting Botox. Now, I get a little bit, twice a year, to smooth my frown lines (£300, Teresa Kis). I don’t wear much make-up, but do invest in skincare. One of my favourites is Elizabeth Arden Prevage Face Serum (£170, boots.com). It gives me a luminous glow and has strong antioxidants to guard against pollution.

I’ve been married for more than 40 years. It’s important not to lose your sense of identity in a relationship, so I sing in a choir every week. Recently, I did a solo at a concert. I was nervous but it gave me a real buzz. I also volunteer with a charity called Look Good Feel Better, running make-up workshops for women having cancer treatments.

