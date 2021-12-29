This Is What Elvis Presley Did The Night Before His Death On New Year’s Eve.

This Is What Elvis Presley Did On The Last New Year’s Eve Before His Death

For Elvis Presley, New Year’s Eve was a strange time.

Each year on his eighth birthday, he had a different tradition.

Presley celebrated each leap of the calendar with large parties and smaller-scale events held at his beloved Graceland estate.

However, he did something special to commemorate his final ball drop.

As the new year approached, Presley was mostly at his Graceland mansion in Memphis, TN.

As a result, his celebrations would be either very low-key or larger-scale parties, according to The Elvis History Blog, depending on whether he was so inclined.

He did not, however, spend all of his time at home on other occasions.

Presley rang in the new year with his fellow soldiers in Germany in 1958.

He most likely dialed the number in 1959 with Priscilla Beaulieu, whom he had met in September of the previous year.

According to The Elvis History Blog, in 1962, Presley rented out the Manhattan Club in Memphis for a party that reportedly drew 200 people.

During the 1960s and 1970s, Presley hosted seven large-scale events, including parties at the Thunderbird Lounge and TJ’s, a Memphis club.

Presley reportedly rented out The Memphian Theater to watch movies with his friends, including Priscilla, to ring in the New Year.

Presley reportedly held smaller holiday events at Graceland after that decade.

He married in 1967, had a daughter, Lisa Marie, in 1968, and divorced Priscilla in 1973.

He didn’t make any more movies and only recorded a few times, including “Suspicious Minds” in 1969, which was his final number one, and “Burning Love” in 1972, which was his final Top Ten hit.

Presley was on tour from 1975 to 1976.

As a result, he welcomed the new year with his fans.

He performed at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan in 1975.

Presley performed at the Civic Center Arena in Pittsburgh on December 31, 1976, just eight months before his untimely death.

He is said to have started performing just half an hour before the New Year and rang in 1977 with his fans.

According to Britannica, Presley remained at Graceland until the end of his life, living as a recluse.

According to the website, the King of Rock and Roll lived at night, surrounded by sycophants.

He ate poorly and took a variety of prescription medications.

He stayed away from the spotlight except for the occasional concert appearance…

