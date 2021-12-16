This is what happens when you buy your children too many Christmas presents… and not enough for them.

This is what happens when you buy too many Christmas presents for your children… but not enough.

Many parents will be considering Christmas presents for their children, but how many is too many?

Maggie Dent, an Australian parenting author and educator, explains why being too generous to your child can be harmful.

Maggie, the author of the Parental As Anything book and podcast, told Fabulous, “We now live in a very consumerist society, and parents and children are heavily marketed to.”

“This has put a lot of pressure on well-intentioned parents who believe they need to buy toys and other gadgets to help their children develop,” says the author.

“However, having too many toys can limit a child’s creativity and lead to a dependency on’stuff,’ which children can quickly tire of.

“Children, particularly small children, do not require a lot of bells and whistles or a lot of stuff.”

“They’re naturally curious, and the box a toy comes in is more likely to teach them and entertain them than the toy itself.”

Maggie recommended that parents don’t “overdo” their gifts and that just one can suffice.

“Save your money instead to feed your family delicious, high-quality food and provide fun experiences for them to share,” she added.

“Giving one well-intentioned gift that truly satisfies your child’s special interest is preferable.”

Maggie also advised parents to avoid giving gifts that cause “sibling rivalry” in favor of gifts that “get them off the couch.”

“Patience and how to lose gracefully,” she continued, board games can teach.

“We must also remember that this is the ideal time of year to teach children and teens the joy that comes from giving to others,” the parenting expert continued.

“So get them involved in baking or making something special for your neighbors or others in your community, especially those who are in need,” says the author.

“Christmas can be exhausting,” says one parent, “but the best gift parents can give their children is time together.”

William Hanson, an etiquette expert, advises against oversharing gifts on social media.

“If you can afford to spend more than £100 on your children, it is your choice and no one should judge you,” he told Fabulous.

“It’s obnoxious to brag about having a larger budget than the majority.”

“Be wary of posting photos on social media of hundreds of gifts.”

“Do not exaggerate in any way…

