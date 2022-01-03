This is what the stars have planned for your love life in 2022, including who will have a child.

What the stars have in store for your love life in 2022… including who will have a child

Kerry King, the tarot queen, uses her tarot cards to illuminate your love life path for the coming year.

Are you prepared to take a look?

Page of Cups (ARIES)

You’re ready for someone younger, sexier, and more compassionate than anyone you’ve ever met before, Aries!

A re-design.

This once-in-a-lifetime love is likely to be a Water sign (Pisces, Cancer, or Scorpio), and they may work in the arts or in the creative industry.

Look for some summer love (July – book a vacation) and know that this summer romance could last!

Aries, are you ready to start a family?

It’s possible that new babies or pets (or both!) will enter your life in 2022, and it’ll be magical and wonderful.

You have a warm, happy home that you want to expand and share the love you have.

Six of Coins – Taurus

Is there a shy friend or acquaintance among single Taureans whom you know secretly admires you?

Perhaps they’re an Earth sign (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn) or collaborate with you?

Maybe they always seem to be on your side and show genuine kindness and concern?

They are, after all, your “secret admirer,” and this year they will finally admit their true, and deep, feelings for you.

You’ll be pleased and flattered.

Try it out!

Kindness will be the key to your closest relationships flourishing and strengthening in the coming year, Taureans.

The Six of Coins is a good karma card, indicating that you should go out of your way to do good deeds and be generous to others, and your love will grow and be returned.

Set a good example.

The Devil – GEMINI

Single Geminis, have you ever tried a Capricorn? The Devil represents this star sign (not a natural match for you, but…), as well as sexual chemistry and intense passions, so expect a dramatic and tumultuous affair to unfold, possibly as soon as January.

This could be a tad dangerous or illicit, but that just adds to the fun!

Attached Geminis, The Devil indicates that you and your partner need a new perspective or approach to your relationship.

Things have changed, but you haven’t, and in 2022, a minor update or reboot is required.

Renew your shared interests, update your couple time repertoire, and adjust your habits and routines together.

We sometimes keep going just to keep going.

It’s time for some adjustments.

KING OF CUPS- CANCER

In 2022, single Cancerians, a once-in-a-lifetime love awaits you!

The King of Cups reveals that all of the waiting and disappointment up to this point has been for naught…

