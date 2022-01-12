This is what your children should be watching on their tablets to help them at school, according to me, a nursery teacher.

This is what your kids should be watching on their tablets to help them at school, according to me, a nursery teacher.

A NURSERY TEACHER has revealed what your children should be watching on their tablets before going to school.

Emerald Amethyst, a TikTok user, shared her advice for ‘adults with tiny humans,’ and it has since received nearly 800,000 views.

“I just need people to know it is not what it was in the 1990s,” she said in the video, “and I just want to prepare y’all so your child can be successful in kindergarten.”

“As I previously stated, there are many YouTube channels that can assist you because every child I see now has a (dollar)30 tablet.”

The Singing Walrus, Abcmouse, Preschool Prep Company, Alphablocks, Numberblocks, and Phonics Man are some of the channels she recommends.

These channels, according to Emerald, will assist your child in developing some of the fundamental skills that they will require before beginning school.

Many parents, on the other hand, were quick to criticize her strategy, claiming that children should not be allowed to use tablets.

“Kids at this age do not need to be using any form of electronics,” one person wrote in response to the video.

“I don’t care what anyone says, take away those damn phones!” agreed another.

Several people, on the other hand, came to Emerald’s aid.

“Yes! Footsteps to brilliance!” one person added, while another said, “I hear nothing incorrect in these videos, I don’t understand the controversy.”