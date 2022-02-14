This is what your Valentine’s gift really says about your relationship, according to me, a relationship expert.

VALENTINE’S DAY can put a lot of pressure on couples to get a special gift for their significant other.

Depending on how long you’ve been together, you might be trying to impress each other or simply spending a quiet night together.

Tina Wilson, a relationship expert and the founder of Wingman, an app that allows friends to introduce single friends to one another, believes you’ll already know whether your partner is going to make an effort when the big day arrives.

She believes that Valentine’s Day gifts can reveal a lot about your relationship, but that if your partner doesn’t believe in the Valentine’s Day hype, it’s not the end of the world as long as your partner is thoughtful and generous throughout the year.

Tina says you should definitely look for a new beau if they’re cheap and thoughtless throughout the year, and if you’re given a box of chocolates from the supermarket, you’re in trouble.

Tina considers being given a piece of jewelry for Valentine’s Day to be a big red flag.

“This is a sure sign of a good relationship,” the expert said.

It doesn’t have to be an engagement ring, but a piece of jewelry, even a beaded bracelet, shows that your partner is serious and wants you to think about them every day.”

While being taken out to a restaurant may give the impression that your partner wants to spend quality time with you, Tina cautions that this is not always the case.

“If they take you to their favorite restaurant, it indicates that they have a selfish streak,” Tina explained.

If they take you to your favorite restaurant, on the other hand, it demonstrates that they prioritize your needs over their own.

Tina, on the other hand, thinks that having dinner at home for an intimate night in is a good idea.

“A homemade meal is always a nice touch,” she continued, “especially if they light a candle.”

Lingerie is probably the most cliché gift you can receive for Valentine’s Day, and Tina says it’s always more for him than for you, unless it’s a pair of cozy pyjamas or a specific brand you adore.

“Showing up in a nurses uniform or Ann Summers gear really shows what his mind is focused on, and that’s mostly about himself,” she warns.

“If you think you’re going to get something like this, buy the most uncomfortable glittery G string you can find for him and suggest you wear them together to prove a point.”

A bouquet of roses, on the other hand, is…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.