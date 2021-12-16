This is why, as a lash technician, you should NEVER wear fake tan to your appointment.

I’m a lash technician, and this is why you should never go to your appointment with fake tan on.

Even if it’s snowing outside, we’ll be fake tanning every inch of our bodies.

The final step in our pre-Christmas beauty routine is to get our lashes done once we’ve perfected our festive season glow.

But now a lash technician has given us the much-needed heads-up that we should skip the fake tan before our appointment – and we’re SO glad she did.

One of All Made Up Studio’s lash techs filmed a TikTok video earlier this month in which they revealed the full effect of their stunning lash lift.

However, as she peeled away the protective cosmetic pad beneath the client’s eyes, the technician realized that their fake fan had completely worn away.

In other words, beneath her fluttery lashes, the woman was left with two VERY noticeable lighter patches – almost like a reverse panda eye.

“This is why you don’t wear fake tan to your eyelash appointment,” wrote the technician.

“At the very least, the lashes are gorgeous.”

The video has over 2.5 million views, and beauty fans are thankful for the warning.

“I’m so glad I saw this before the appointment!” one said.

Another added, “Made this mistake…”

Meanwhile, a third appreciative observer wrote: “Noticed!”

Others, on the other hand, suggested that the lighter patches could be easily concealed with concealer until the woman’s fake fan faded away.

