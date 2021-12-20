This January, Netflix will release a popular romantic comedy.

This January, a popular romantic comedy will make its Netflix debut.

On the first day of 2022, fans of romantic comedies will have a new film to watch.

In January, Netflix will release Long Story Short, an Australian romantic comedy starring Rafe Spall.

During the summer, the film had a limited theatrical release in the United States.

Teddy, played by Spall, wakes up the day after his wedding to find himself jumping forward in time every few minutes.

He only has a few moments to live an entire year, and he doesn’t want to waste them with Leanne (Zahra Newman), the love of his life.

Sam (Ronny Chieng), his best friend, assists him in resolving the strange situation.

Dena Kaplan and Noni Hazelhurst also appear in the film.

Josh Lawson, the Australian actor who played Kano in Mortal Kombat and Doug Guggenheim in Showtime’s House of Lies, wrote and directed Long Story Short.

Since The Little Death (2014), this was Lawson’s first film as director.

He also starred in the Oscar-nominated short film The Eleven O’Clock (2016), which he wrote and directed.

As Patrick in Long Story Short, Lawson gave himself a supporting role.

In February, the film was released in Australian theaters.

Saban Films took over North American distribution of the film in March.

“We are such huge fans of Josh Lawson’s first film The Little Death and are honored to partner with him on his newest feature,” Saban’s Bill Bromiley said in a statement to Variety.

“This incredible cast delivers the humor and heartwarming story that our audiences will love.”

While Saban may have liked the movie, it didn’t get a lot of attention in theaters during the coronavirus outbreak.

Long Story Short grossed (dollar)2.3 million worldwide, but Box Office Mojo shows no figures for the United States.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 61% audience rating, with fewer than 50 reviews.

Perhaps more people will watch Long Story Short now that it’s available on Netflix.

Spall also appears in the Netflix original films The Ritual (2017) and The BFG (2016).

The streaming platform also has his Black Mirror episode “White Christmas.”

Hugo Blick created Spall’s next TV series, The English, which stars Emily Blunt.

It will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the United States.

