This Lantern-Sleeve Sweater’s Delicate Details Are So Imaginative

This Lantern-Sleeve Sweater’s Dainty Details Are So Whimsical

Us Weekly participates in affiliate marketing programs, which means we may be compensated for certain product and service links.

While the colder weather may be unpleasant for some, we love it when we can wear our favorite cozy knits without breaking a sweat on our way to get an oat milk latte.

It could be one of the things we like best about the fall and winter seasons!

But, if we’re being honest, finding a sweater that doesn’t look like one we already own requires a certain amount of ingenuity and searching.

Basic crewnecks and V-neck knits, as well as turtlenecks, are already in stock.

When we feel compelled to add to our collection, we look for styles that are one-of-a-kind.

Take a look at this Miessial sweater, which perfectly embodies what we’re talking about!

Prices start at (dollar)14 on Amazon for the Miessial Women’s Crew Neck Lantern Sleeve Sweater! Please note that prices are correct as of the date of publication, December 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

A few design elements come together to create this sweater’s whimsical aesthetic.

The first are the lantern sleeves, which have become increasingly popular in recent years.

We love the exaggerated shape and how it can transform a simple piece into a sophisticated staple.

The pom-pom embellishments on the front of the sweater are the next feature we’re crazy about — after all, what’s more fun than pom-poms? — and the subtle striped effect on the sleeves is the perfect contrast to the funky pom-poms.

It adds more dynamic energy, proving that we haven’t seen everything there is to know about essential knits!

Prices start at (dollar)14 on Amazon for the Miessial Women’s Crew Neck Lantern Sleeve Sweater! Please note that prices are correct as of the date of publication, December 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

This is the perfect piece to buy if you’re not the most daring fashionista but want to spice up your daily look.

We’re completely smitten with it because it strikes a balance between simple style and high-fashion trends.

It’s uncommon, to be honest.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

This Lantern-Sleeve Sweater Has Such Cute Details

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

The Dainty Details on This Lantern-Sleeve Sweater Are So Whimsical