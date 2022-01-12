This Line Was Saved for the End of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Star Michael C Hall

Michael C Hall, star of ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ Saved This Line for the Finale

Michael C Hall, who played Dexter Morgan for nearly a decade, has returned to the role.

Dexter: New Blood picks up ten years after the events of the final season of Dexter.

Dexter, now Jim Lindsay, reunites with his son and defeats a terrifying serial killer.

Dexter’s story has finally come to an end after all this time.

In the finale, Dexter and Harrison had one last round of heartbreaking dialogue.

One line in particular was saved for the final episode by Hall.

When the original series ended in 2013, many Dexter fans were disappointed.

Dexter’s future was left ambiguous in the season 8 finale, but Dexter: New Blood did not make the same mistake.

When Chief Angela Bishop arrests Dexter for the murder of Matt Caldwell, the walls start to close in on him.

Dexter learns later that Angela intends to extradite him to Florida, where he will face charges as the Bay Harbor Butcher.

Dexter kills Logan in an attempt to get out of jail.

He then meets Harrison in the woods to escape Iron Lake with him.

When Harrison learns that Dexter is responsible for Logan’s death, he refuses to accompany him.

Dexter gives Harrison permission to kill his father when he points his rifle at him and reminds him to remove the safety.

In numerous interviews, Hall has stated that he understands why fans were so disappointed with the original Dexter finale.

Hall, on the other hand, is happy with the outcome this time.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Hall said, “The way the season ends is one that resonates with me.”

“It appears to be justified.”

I hope audiences will appreciate the resonance of Dexter dying in this manner at the hands of his son, as upsetting as it may be.”

Since fans first met Dexter’s son Harrison in Dexter Season 4, he has gone through a lot.

In addition to being abandoned by his father, Dexter: New Blood revealed that Harrison was placed in foster care following Hannah McKay’s death.

Dexter never went in search of his son, and he never apologizes until the final episode.

On the Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up podcast, executive producer Scott Reynolds said, “There were a couple of times where we put in as the writers — we put in ‘I’m sorry.’ We had Dexter say, ‘I’m sorry.”

“I believe you [Hall] from the very beginning…”

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.