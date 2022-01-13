This Long Trendy Jacket Is the ‘It’ Item of the Winter Season if you’re a fan of Plaid!

A plaid shacket has become a staple of fall fashion in recent years.

The lightweight layering piece is a casually cool look that goes well with jeans and boots.

But what happens when the weather turns cold? Our thin shackets can no longer keep us warm, so they’re relegated to the closet until next autumn.

That is, until we came across a patterned piece that is long enough and warm enough to be worn in the winter.

That’s right, we’ve found the cutest plaid jacket that combines the style of a shacket with the warmth of a coat! Cue Miley Cyrus singing “The Best of Both Worlds.”

At Amazon, you can get the Sikaini Women’s Lounge Lapel Button-Up Plaid Long Jacket for just (dollar)45 (originally (dollar)48! Please note that prices are correct as of January 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Sikaini Lounge Lapel Button-Up Plaid Long Jacket for Women is surprisingly warm for a shacket.

This patterned piece is a seasonal standout, available in 11 different colors ranging from green to grey.

The flannel fabric is soft and comfortable, and the relaxed fit is stylish.

The slouchy silhouette feels breathable while still providing warmth, thanks to side slits, drop shoulders, and button closure.

The plaid jacket also has side and flap chest pockets for extra storage.

With this top-rated plaid jacket, you can turn the sidewalk into a catwalk.

“This long shacket is so cute! The neutral colors go with so much and it’s really warm,” one customer said.

“Perfect for football games and other outdoor events,” said a Top 500 Reviewer.

Soft, cozy, and warm.

“Excellent workmanship.”

The versatility of this jacket is that it can be dressed up or down.

“This jacket is so warm and snug,” one customer said.

It is thick and soft.

