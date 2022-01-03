This lookalike pair is only (dollar)41 and is inspired by Kristin Cavallari’s luxe leather leggings.

With this lookalike pair, you can channel Kristin Cavallari’s luxe leather leggings for only (dollar)41.

Since her first appearance on Laguna Beach in 2004, we’ve been trying to imitate Kristin Cavallari’s style.

We followed her lead as soon as we saw her wearing Ugg boots and a denim mini skirt.

It’s no surprise, then, that Uggs are back in style; the founder of Uncommon James has always been on trend and ahead of the curve.

Cavallari recently shared a photo of herself wearing a chic winter outfit on Instagram Stories, and we couldn’t stop swooning over her luxe leather leggings.

These gleaming pants are all the rage right now, but you don’t have to spend a fortune to get the look.

Instead, use an Amazon alternative to recreate the Hills alum’s look.

These faux-leather leggings are highly rated, and they’re currently on sale for (dollar)41!

Now is the time to buy these hot pants before they’re gone!

At Amazon, you can get the Tagoo Women’s Faux Leather Leggings Stretch High-Waisted Pleather Pants for (dollar)41 (originally (dollar)47). Please note that prices are correct as of January 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

Tagoo leggings are a sophisticated take on a classic.

These sleek pants provide you with the tummy control you desire without the camel toe you despise.

The high-waisted cut creates a flattering silhouette, and the four-way stretch ensures maximum comfort.

These faux-leather leggings are extremely comfortable and flattering.

These stunners were compared by many customers to a pair of Spanx leggings.

“I love these,” said one reviewer.

They’re similar to Spanx but aren’t as expensive.

“I actually ordered this pair at the same time as my Spanx pair, and I’m returning the Spanx because it’s just not worth (dollar)98 for some leggings that you can find much cheaper here,” one customer said.

Customers can’t get enough of these faux-leather leggings even without the Spanx resemblance.

One customer exclaimed, “These are absolutely perfect.”

