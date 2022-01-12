This Major Spanx Sale — Including Shapewear — Is Not to Be Missed

Us Weekly has affiliate relationships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

We wish you a happy New Year! The holidays are over, but we’ll never stop shopping, especially when we come across special offers.

If you’re looking for some slimming shapewear, Spanx is currently offering incredible deals and discounts on a variety of styles.

From bodysuits to bottoms, shop the most popular items from the adored label.

Thank you, Spanx! Scroll down to see our top 7 picks from this online sale.

a.

Leggings are a type of legging that is worn

Our Favorite: Wear these versatile high-waisted leggings with pockets to the gym or the grocery store! Designed with smoothing technology for sleek support, these Every.Wear Knockout Leggings are a total knockout — originally (dollar)110, now just (dollar)77!

More women’s leggings on sale can be found here!

2. If you’re looking for something to

Swimwear

This neutral tank looks great with high-waisted pants or under a sheer top.

The Suit Yourself Scoop Neck Tank Bodysuit, made of super-soft fabric, is anything but basic — originally (dollar)68, now (dollar)48!

More discounted women’s bodysuits can be found here.

3. If you want to be more formal,

Bras for sports

This sports bra comes in four fun patterns and has dig-free straps and quick-drying, comfortable fabric.

The Printed Low Impact Sports Bra was designed to support low-intensity workouts and is now only (dollar)34!

More women’s bras on sale can be found here.

4. Inventive+ paraphrase

Tees are a type of clothing that are worn

Our Favorite: We’ve recently discovered our new favorite T-shirt.

This Look at Me Now Seamless Tee is an everyday essential, with breathable, sweat-wicking fabric — originally (dollar)68, now (dollar)48!

Here are some more discounted women’s tees.

a.

a pair of shorts

Our Favorite: These bike shorts are bootylicious, just like the Destiny’s Child song! With a contoured waistband and sculpting performance fabric, this Active Bike Short is a flattering fitness must-have — originally (dollar)62, now (dollar)43!

Here are some more bargain women’s shorts!

a)

a set of tanks

Cool down during a sweat sesh in the Look at Me Now Seamless Tank, which is our absolute favorite.

Our top pick is this breathable, sweat-wicking top, which was originally (dollar)58 but is now only (dollar)41!

More women’s tanks on sale can be found here.

a.

Trousers

Our All-Time Favorite: In the springtime.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

You Don’t Want to Miss This Major Spanx Sale — Featuring Shapewear