This member of the ‘Little House on the Prairie’ cast revealed she was ‘never invited’ to fan events.

When it comes to family television, Little House on the Prairie still reigns supreme.

The historical drama, which aired on NBC from 1974 to 1983 and starred many of the ensemble cast members, was created by Michael Landon and was a hit.

Several Little House co-stars continue to appear at fan events, though this cast member was unaware of them until recently.

For the first four seasons of Little House on the Prairie, Charlotte Stewart played Walnut Grove schoolteacher Eva Beadle.

She spoke about Landon’s charisma and popularity, admitting that she still gets questions about her time on Bonanza.

In 2016, Stewart told Smashing Interviews, “Michael was unstoppable.”

“I still get emails from people who want to know what it was like to be around him,” says the author.

It was hilarious.

He was a hoot.

He was a good man, one of the truly great.”

Victor French co-starred in the series as the endearing Isaiah Edwards.

Stewart revealed that she became close to the actor after he divorced his wife.

Stewart said of her friendship with French, “We became very good ‘friends.”

“I had a great time in his company.

He was older, wiser, and unmarried… He was one of the most charming and funny men I’d ever met, with such a good heart.

His breakup with Julie Cobb was causing him a lot of pain.

His relationship with his wife had ended.

It felt like a safe haven.”

What Charlotte Stewart Learned About Katherine MacGregor on a Road Trip Inspired by ‘Little House on the Prairie’

Little House’s legacy has been preserved through various nationwide fan events since the show’s cancellation.

Melissa Gilbert (Laura Ingalls) and Alison Arngrim (Nellie Oleson) were among the cast members who attended several gatherings, though Stewart was unaware of the events until Arngrim informed her.

The Little House alum remarked, “I wasn’t invited.”

“I never received an invitation.”

‘You’ve got to go! You have to see this phenomenon,’ Alison Arngrim said all of a sudden.

Arngrim’s list of recruits didn’t just include Stewart.

She tracked down a few of her Little House co-stars and invited them to join in the nostalgia.

In her book Little House in the Hollywood Hills: A Bad Girl’s Guide to Becoming…, Stewart wrote, “Alison was on a mission.”

