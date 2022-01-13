According to Mike Nesmith, this Monkees bandmate was the group’s unofficial leader: “We Were His Sidemen.”

According to Mike Nesmith, this Monkees bandmate was the group’s unofficial leader: “We Were His Sidemen.”

Mike Nesmith, The Monkees’ lead guitarist and songwriter, admitted that one of his bandmates served as the group’s unofficial leader at one point.

“We were his sidemen” throughout the group’s illustrious career, he said.

This feat included four consecutive number one albums in a single year, an accomplishment that has yet to be duplicated on the Billboard charts.

Nesmith responded to the ad below, which appeared in a showbiz trade paper.

The narrator proclaims, “It’s insane.”

A new television series is looking for folk and rock singers to star in it.

“Running parts for four insane boys ages 17-21,” it said.

“I’m looking for Ben Frank types with a lot of energy.

Work with bravery.

“Must come down for the interview,” it said at the end of the ad.

The young patrons of the popular 24-hour West Hollywood restaurant inspired the producers of the Monkees TV show to request the type of person in the ad.

Davy Jones was cast first, according to The Hollywood Reporter, followed by 437 applicants who auditioned for the show.

Peter Tork, Nesmith, and Micky Dolenz were among those who were on the list.

Only Nesmith had seen the ad in both Daily Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

In a 2012 interview with Rolling Stone, Nesmith claimed that the band’s unofficial leader was one of the band’s members.

The member in question was Davy Jones.

Jones’ untimely death at the age of 66 prompted Nesmith to conduct an interview with him.

“To me, David was The Monkees.

His band was the one.

“We were his sidekicks,” Nesmith explained.

“He was the sweet, innocent, and approachable young man at the center of the romance.”

For him, Micky took on the role of Bob Hope.

Those two were the show’s heartbeat, just as Hope and Crosby were.

Nesmith recalled Jones giving him some sound advice during a particularly heated debate over creative control during the same Rolling Stone interview.

“David kept telling me to relax and do what he said,” claimed Nesmith.

“From the beginning.

His advice was to treat the show like a job, to give it my all, to shut up, accept the money, and leave.

Micky agreed.

I had no idea what or why they were talking about.

It was an outburst of rage over a personal slight that I punched a hole in the wall [in response to learning the band would have no say in music bearing their likeness].”

“It seemed odd to me, and I believe to some degree to each of you, that this became a source of contention…”

Infosurhoy has some entertainment news for you.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]