This Month on Disney Plus: What’s New

It’s the ideal time to curl up in a blanket and watch television.

In January, Disney(plus) will release new titles, including a brand-new Marvel film, a new Ice Age animated film, and even more episodes of the Star Wars series, The Book of Boba Fett.

If staying in more is one of your New Year’s resolutions, Disney(plus) has some good news: you won’t have to go to the movies to see the latest epic Marvel film.

From January 1st,

Marvel’s Eternals is available to Disney(plus) subscribers anywhere they can watch Disney(plus).

Is your family constantly asking questions about the world around them? Then the second season of Jeff Goldblum’s The World According to Jeff Goldblum is for you. This season, the Jurassic Park star will delve into everything from dogs to monsters to birthday cake.

And if that isn’t enough to get you excited for what’s coming in 2022, Disney(plus) is releasing a new Ice Age film.

On January 1st,

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, a family-friendly series about three mammalian friends saving their world from dinosaurs, will be available to stream on February 28.

If you can’t get enough of the holiday spirit, Disney(plus) has a number of holiday-themed titles, including Christmas… Again?!, Disney Holiday Magic Quest, and every Frozen fan’s favorite cozy party background, the Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition, as well as many holiday classics like Home Alone, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and A Muppet Christmas Carol, which you can watch in the new year.

Allow the snow to fall; it’s time to stay in with the family and watch these new Disney(plus) titles.

Eternals (published in January) is a story about a group of people who live forever

The Marvel Studios film will premiere on Disney(plus) on January 12, 2022.

The film stars Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, and Brian Tyree Henry, and follows a group of heroes who are called to reunite and save humanity from monstrous creatures known as the Deviants.

Jeff Goldblum’s View of the World (Jan.

19th)

