This Morning suffers major tech blunder as Eamonn and Ruth shown chatting thinking they were off air

THIS Morning suffered a tech blunder today when Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were shown chatting, thinking they were off-air.

A video plugging the competition cut out after a second with the graphics that signal the end of the show playing instead.

The action then cut back to the studio, with a conversation the hosts were having with Gok Wan being beamed into viewers’ homes instead.

The fashion guru was heard saying: “…Isolation Nation at the weekend. Love that.”

Eamonn, 60, was also seen chewing something – before Ruth spotted they were unexpectedly back on air.

She went: “Oooh. Hello. What happened there? We were having a little chat.”

The 60-year-old looked around the studio, adding: “We were going to do the competition but they’ve got gremlins in the system.

“People are running around looking for it. Is it there now?”

Eamonn then asked: “What happened to it? I love it when things go wrong.”

And it wasn’t the only thing that went wrong today, with the host also forced to apologise to viewers after a guest swore live on the show.