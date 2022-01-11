This morning, where has Ryan Seacrest gone?

Ryan Seacrest, where are you this morning?

RYAN Seacrest is an American television host and producer who co-hosts Live with Kelly and Ryan with Kelly Ripa.

In September 2021, iHeartMedia extended Seacrest’s contract.

Ryan Seacrest and his Live! co-host Kelly Ripa began the New Year by filming from their homes, despite the increase in Covid-19 cases.

As the show began, Ripa said, “Good morning, everyone! Don’t adjust your dials!”

“We’ve come to see you from the studio, which we’ve transformed into two separate bedrooms.

“It’s the 3rd of January, 2022.”

“Are you sure? It seems like January 3, 2021, because we’re back at home, under an abundance of caution,” Seacrest replied.

This is the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that Seacrest and Ripa have been absent from the show.

The co-hosts announced in March 2020 that they would be filming the show from their homes, but five months later, they returned to the studio.

I have a few friends now who have been diagnosed with COVID-19,” Ripa said on their first day working remotely in 2020.

“They’re texting me right now, saying they don’t have a sense of smell or taste.”

“We are nervous, a little bit afraid,” Seacrest continued.

We get frustrated from time to time, but we try to make the best of it.

And we’re ecstatic that you’ve decided to join us today.”

Although Ripa and Seacrest have returned home two years later, it is this time out of caution rather than fear.

Seacrest, 47, signed a three-year contract with iHeartMedia to continue his role with the company on September 28, 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter exclusively.

According to the news outlet, Seacrest will continue to serve as one of the company’s key advisers, working alongside Bob Pittman, chairman and CEO, and Rich Bressler, president, COO, and CFO.

Seacrest will also continue to host and produce iHeartMedia’s 102.7 KIIS-FM’s morning show, as well as his other shows, On Air With Ryan Seacrest and American Top 40 With Ryan Seacrest.

Bressler said in a statement to THR, “We are honored to continue working with Ryan, who has consistently delighted audiences both digitally and in person with his knowledge, energy, and trustworthiness.”

“Ryan is truly one-of-a-kind in the entertainment industry, with a keen business sense and the talent to match.

We congratulate him on his unrivaled influence…

