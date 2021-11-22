This Morning’s outrage at a woman who spent more on Christmas decorations than the average UK salary

This Morning’s shock at a woman who spent more on Christmas decorations than the average UK salary

Alison Hammond’s visit to a woman who has spent more on Christmas decorations than the average UK salary sparked outrage on THIS Morning today.

Alison travelled to Joanne’s home in Essex to see it in all its glory, having spent £35,000 on various decorations for the festive season.

The decorations and lights begin outside the house, with a massive Harrods bear guarding the front door and a giant teddy bear figure in the front garden.

Joanne then proceeded to show off her prized possession, a three-metre tall Santa Claus for which she paid £800.

“He was around £800, I thought he was quite a bargain!” the mother exclaimed to Alison.

Outside, there was a large toy train figurine, giant snowmen, and a lot of Disney decor.

Each room has a unique theme, such as the Candy Cane hallway, which features a giant red and white tree.

Large nutcrackers line the path to the living room, which has a fake fireplace guarded by yet another Santa, as well as numerous other decorations.

The display, however, divided viewers at home, with some calling it “tacky.”

“OMG How vulgar is that Christmas house? Not surprisingly, I didn’t see a single book in the house,” one Twitter user wrote.

The absurd amount of money wasted on tat would be better spent on something useful.”

“Look at me with my £35k Christmas decorations while families at home are struggling to put food on the table this Christmas,” said another.

“It’s 35k of Christmas tat, very tacky and cheap,” a third said.

“Jealousy is a terrible thing, folks,” one viewer countered.

