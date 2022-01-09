This New Sunscreen Oil Has the Hydrating SPF You’ve Been Looking For This Winter

It’s been drilled into our heads to always use sunscreen.

Our most important anti-aging strategy is to keep our skin safe from the sun.

Even when it is cloudy or completely overcast outside, the sun can harm our skin in a variety of ways.

Yes, even in the winter! While you may have grown up using sunscreen only at the beach or pool, it’s critical to include it in your daily routine as well.

We don’t want you slathering Banana Boat body sunscreen all over your face, though.

You’ll need to find one specifically designed for facial skin.

The problem is that many sunscreens are matte and feel dry.

It’s difficult to get them to absorb without leaving a white cast.

This is less of an issue in the summer, but we need something more hydrating in the winter.

At Nordstrom, you can get the Supergoop! Daily Dose Hydra-Ceramide Boost SPF 40 Sunscreen Face Oil for (dollar)46 with free shipping!

This new sunscreen oil is a game-changer, and it’s now available at Nordstrom.

Daily Dose with Vitamin C is a huge hit on Supergoop!, but it might not be right for some dry, damaged skin types.

That’s why the brand created this barrier-boosting version, which is designed to provide maximum skin protection and replenishment.

This oil claims to protect skin from UV rays and help reduce visible signs of pollution, blue light, and infrared radiation, all while providing intense moisture and nourishment, thanks to its SPF 40 protection.

It aims to provide immediate hydration as well as long-term results to help prevent further damage!

Ceramides fortify the skin barrier, squalene locks in moisture, hyaluronic acid boosts hydration, rice germ extract soothes and filters out blue light and pollution, and a pre and post biotic complex promotes a healthy skin microbiome are all included in this sunscreen oil.

It’s packed with skin-loving ingredients while remaining vegan and free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, silicones, and fragrance.

You’ll be glad you did.

