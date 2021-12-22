This New Year’s Eve Dress Has Us Completely Obsessed

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

In terms of fashion, New Year’s Eve is probably our favorite holiday.

As we ring in the new year, we get to dress up — usually in something we wouldn’t normally wear for any other occasion — and look like a million bucks.

In that sense, it’s similar to Halloween, but instead of silly costumes, we’re wearing sequins and sparkles!

Our NYE shopping list must include a glistening gown.

Even better if we can find something that will work for other occasions as well, such as a wedding or a date night.

Something bold and beautiful, but not so much that it feels like you’re playing dress-up.

We also don’t want anything completely shapeless, which some sequin-covered pieces can be.

This dress is exactly what we’re looking for!

At Amazon, you can get the GRACE KARIN Deep V Neck Party Sequin Mini Dress for only (dollar)44! Please note that prices are correct as of December 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress is everything — it’s even available on Amazon Prime, so if you hurry, you can get it in time for New Year’s Eve! It’s not only covered in sequins, but it’s also incredibly flattering.

The tulip hem with faux wrap is unexpected and stunning, and the plunging V-neckline with mesh in the center is just right for getting the look without feeling overexposed.

On a chilly night, it’s also nice to have a little something extra!

This dress also features a scoop back and a back zipper, so you won’t have to cram yourself into it.

It’s simple to wear and remove.

It’s even a little squishy!

At Amazon, you can get the GRACE KARIN Deep V Neck Party Sequin Mini Dress for only (dollar)44! Please note that prices are correct as of December 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

There’s just one more thing to consider after you’ve placed your order.

Let’s brainstorm some outfits for when December 31st arrives.

If you want to go for a more elegant look, pair it with a faux-fur jacket and heeled booties.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

We Are Utterly Obsessed With This Dress for New Year’s Eve