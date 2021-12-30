According to customers, this off-the-shoulder sweater attracts compliments.

Shoppers say this off-the-shoulder sweater is a compliment magnet.

Shoppers say this off-the-shoulder sweater attracts compliments.

Us Weekly participates in affiliate marketing programs, which means we may be compensated for links to specific products and services.

When it comes to selecting an outfit, it’s all about making ourselves feel fabulous, but a compliment never hurts! Let’s be honest: It’s difficult not to feel a surge of confidence when a loved one or stylish stranger approves of what we’re wearing.

According to Amazon customers, that’s exactly what happens when they put on this adorable VIMPUNEC sweater, which has a laid-back, easygoing vibe that you can customize to make it your own.

It also appears to be extremely comfortable and warm, which is ideal for the winter!

VIMPUNEC Women’s Casual One Off Shoulder Oversized Pullover Knit Sweater prices start at (dollar)37 and can change at any time.

A variety of patterns are available in these color-blocked knit sweaters.

Some are more vibrant, while others are more neutral, which is undeniably the current color palette.

If you prefer more vibrant colors, there are plenty to choose from!

The neckline is slouchy enough to be worn off to the side, but it also looks great in the middle.

A traditional crewneck hem is used to finish the neckline, sleeves, and bottom of the sweater.

Our current favorite fit is oversized, but if you prefer a tighter or looser fit, order a size up or down!

Prices for the VIMPUNEC Women’s Casual One Off Shoulder Oversized Pullover Knit Sweater start at (dollar)37 on Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of December 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

According to one shopper, while this knit appears to be fairly standard, the colors and fit make it truly unique.

It can be worn casually at home with black skinny jeans, ankle boots, and a statement necklace, or dressed up for a night out with black skinny jeans, ankle boots, and a statement necklace.

Infosurhoy in a nutshell

This Off-the-Shoulder Sweater Is a Compliment Magnet, According to Shoppers

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]